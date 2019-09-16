Suspended driver charged after home illegally towed with a tractor in Tweed: OPP

A 58-year-old man is facing several charges after OPP say he illegally towed a home down a Tweed road using a tractor.

Central Hastings OPP were called to Old Hungerford Road in Tweed around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to respond to an oversized load causing damage in the area.

The home had allegedly damaged several mailboxes and hydro lines in the area.

OPP say the driver had a suspended licence and was towing the home without proper permits.

Robert Beatty, of Tweed, is now facing the following charges:

Mischief over $5,000.

Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Driving with an overwide load.

Failing to report an accident.

Failing to remain at the scene.

Failing to produce a permit.

Beatty is scheduled to appear at a Belleville court on Tuesday to answer to his charges.