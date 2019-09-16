Crime
September 16, 2019 11:03 am
Updated: September 16, 2019 11:20 am

Alleged former drug kingpin Steven Skinner sentenced for manslaughter in N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH (Sept. 3, 2019): A Nova Scotia man and alleged Colombian drug kingpin Steven Skinner pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Tuesday. Alex MacLean reports.

A Nova Scotia man whom authorities in Colombia allege is a former drug kingpin has been handed an 11-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

Steven Skinner was sentenced on Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in the April 2011 death of Stacey Adams in Lake Echo, N.S.

He was given credit for time already served and as a result will serve six more years of the 11-year sentence.

Court heard in an agreed statement of facts that Skinner, who was intoxicated after a night of drinking and cocaine use, shot Adams with a .44-calibre handgun during a verbal altercation.

He fled the country following the killing and was arrested by Venezuelan law enforcement on Margarita Island in 2016, then extradited to Canada in 2017.

WATCH (June 2017): Man to appear in N.S. court to face second-degree-murder charge after extradition from Venezuela

Skinner pleaded guilty earlier this month to the manslaughter charge, just as his trial on a charge of second-degree murder was about to begin.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

