Alleged former drug kingpin Steven Skinner sentenced for manslaughter in N.S.

A Nova Scotia man whom authorities in Colombia allege is a former drug kingpin has been handed an 11-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

Steven Skinner was sentenced on Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in the April 2011 death of Stacey Adams in Lake Echo, N.S.

READ MORE: Alleged Colombian drug kingpin Steven Skinner pleads guilty to manslaughter

He was given credit for time already served and as a result will serve six more years of the 11-year sentence.

Court heard in an agreed statement of facts that Skinner, who was intoxicated after a night of drinking and cocaine use, shot Adams with a .44-calibre handgun during a verbal altercation.

He fled the country following the killing and was arrested by Venezuelan law enforcement on Margarita Island in 2016, then extradited to Canada in 2017.

WATCH (June 2017): Man to appear in N.S. court to face second-degree-murder charge after extradition from Venezuela

Skinner pleaded guilty earlier this month to the manslaughter charge, just as his trial on a charge of second-degree murder was about to begin.