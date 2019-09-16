Terry Fox Run in Saskatoon raises $30K for cancer research

Story highlights - More than 300 people took part in the Saskatoon event on Sunday. - Sarah McIvor is a cancer survivor who helps organize the run "because there aren't enough survivors."

Participants in Saskatoon’s annual Terry Fox Run managed to raise more than $30,000 for cancer research at this year’s event, which took place on Sunday.

For Sarah McIvor, one of the Saskatoon run’s organizers, the event is always very personal.

“Without the research money that had gone in 20 years ago, I wouldn’t have my children and my life, my family,” she says.

McIvor is a cancer survivor. She says the run is important because it raises needed funds and passes on Fox’s legacy to the next generation.

“Giving that [knowledge] to youth helps them to understand that Terry wasn’t just a 1980s guy in bad running shorts,” she said.

“He was a real person, a pretty awesome guy with a pretty awesome viewpoint on life, and we have the privilege and the ability to carry that forward.”

McIvor was diagnosed with cancer at age 19 after she collapsed while walking with her mom. She later learned she had the same bone cancer Fox had had.

McIvor says she had always been a fan of Fox and had participated in many runs before her diagnosis. Now, she says, she continues to participate because more work needs to be done.

“I’m not here only because I’m a survivor,” she told Global News.

“I’m here because we don’t have enough survivors. We need more.”

More than 300 people took part in Sunday’s run. Many were running for people close to them.

Anne Robin was running for her brother-in-law, Al Hogan, who passed away 10 years ago.

She said that when she takes part in the Terry Fox runs, she is thinking about “the challenges for those who do face cancer and hope that we can find a cure.”

Bill Reilly and his group of nearly 20 were running for Reilly’s mother, who passed away six years ago.

“This year, we raised just over $1,700 and, in total, over the last six years, we’ve raised over $6,600,” he said.