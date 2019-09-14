Buckets of rain set to fall on Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley this weekend

The first day of fall is more than a week away, but a major rainfall warning for the South Coast means summer may as well be over already.

Environment Canada says up to 50 millimetres are set to fall on Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley by Saturday night — nearly matching the normal amount of rainfall for the entire month of September.

Areas of particular concern include the North Shore, Surrey, Langley, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, along with Abbotsford.

READ MORE: Second major lightning storm in a week sparks fires in southern B.C.

That’s on top of the rain the two regions have already received this week, meteorologist Mike Gismondi says.

“Over the past week or so, we’ve already seen anywhere from 40 to 60 millimetres” in some more rain-prone areas, he said, including the North Shore and Fraser Valley.

Other areas like Surrey and Vancouver have seen around 20 to 30 millimetres since Thursday, Gismondi added.

“Summer is definitely ending a bit early and a bit dramatically,” he said. “Typically early September is quite dry, but not here.”

Heavy rain also impacted Metro Vancouver on Monday, creating flash flooding that forced the evacuation of the Vancouver Film School in Gastown.

WATCH (Sept. 9, 2019): Heavy rains cause massive flooding in downtown Vancouver

September usually sees an average of 50 millimetres in the Lower Mainland and around 75 millimetres in the Fraser Valley and North Shore, according to Environment Canada weather station data.

Gismondi says the latest round of rain is expected to pick up Saturday afternoon and peak overnight, before easing early Sunday morning as it moves towards the Interior.

Sunday could still see showers and a risk of thunderstorms, according to the rainfall warning.

READ MORE: Environment Canada: August was warmer, drier than normal for many B.C. regions

Environment Canada is warning drivers to be aware of pooling on roads, while some areas could see flash flooding overnight.

Gismondi says more rain is expected on Tuesday after a break in the action Monday, but could not share specific amounts.

“We’re definitely into the fall now,” he said.