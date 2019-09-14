Collision involving Regina police officer sends 2 people to hospital

A collision Friday evening involving a police cruiser and another vehicle caused “significant damage” to both vehicles, according to Regina police.

Police received a report of the crash on the 2100 block of Park Street at about 5 p.m.

The marked police vehicle was travelling southbound on Park Street when it was hit by a vehicle travelling westbound on 13th Avenue attempting to cross over onto Park Street.

READ MORE: Two-vehicle collision near Osler, Sask. leaves one dead, RCMP say

Only two people were involved in the collision, both drivers of the vehicles. They were both transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).