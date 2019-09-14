London police investigating downtown homicide

London police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night in the downtown core.

Police were called around 9:20 p.m. to the area of Colborne Street and Dufferin Avenue and say a man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

Police say another man was arrested in the area minutes later.

The victim died shortly after 10 p.m. His name has yet to be released.

Police believe the victim and accused knew each other.

