Crews respond to building fire in Cochrane

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a business in Cochrane Friday night.

The fire broke out in a building on Centre Avenue at Bow Street just after 9 p.m.

Three fire trucks and one aerial truck responded to the scene.

As of Friday night, there was no word on if there were any injuries or the extent of the damage due to the fire.

Crews remained on scene through the evening.

