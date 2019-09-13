Point Pleasant Park in Halifax set to reopen to visitors post-Dorian

As post-tropical storm Dorian made landfall on Saturday, the winds caused damage and uprooted trees across the province — many of which are in Point Pleasant Park.

The park has been closed since, but said that they will reopen to visitors at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

However, some of the park’s sections, in particular Prince of Wales Drive, Heather Road and the lower parking lot, will remain closed due to ongoing cleanup efforts.

The park is also encouraging visitors to exercise caution along the shore and keep to the paths.

It’s also advising visitors to keep pets on a leash when approaching working staff.

