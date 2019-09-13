New Brunswick RCMP investigating copper wire theft from NB Power substation
New Brunswick RCMP are looking for the public’s help as they investigate the theft of copper wire from an NB Power substation last week.
Police say that during the early hours of Sept. 4, one or more people entered the generating station in Mactaquac, N.B.
The individual(s) stole an undisclosed amount of industrial-sized, 500 MCM copper wiring from inside the substation.
The Mounties are asking anyone with information to contact police at 506-357-4300 or to call Crime Stoppers.
