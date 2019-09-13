Crime
September 13, 2019 1:14 pm

New Brunswick RCMP investigating copper wire theft from NB Power substation

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The RCMP isn't sure that all its officers have access to the rifles and body armour needed to respond to an active shooter, almost five years after three Mounties were gunned down in New Brunswick, Canada's auditor general has found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

New Brunswick RCMP are looking for the public’s help as they investigate the theft of copper wire from an NB Power substation last week.

Police say that during the early hours of Sept. 4, one or more people entered the generating station in Mactaquac, N.B.

READ MORE: Building at UNB’s Fredericton campus evacuated after small explosion

The individual(s) stole an undisclosed amount of industrial-sized, 500 MCM copper wiring from inside the substation.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information to contact police at 506-357-4300 or to call Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Copper Wire
Crime
NB Power
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Crime
New Brunswick RCMP
RCMP
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.