Baby born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11, weighing 9 lb. 11 oz.

Little Christina Brown is a child of cosmic coincidence.

She arrived into the world via Caesarean section at a hospital in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, during the anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

On a day of mourning known throughout North America as 9/11, Christina’s birth certificate is filled with those same numbers.

She was born at 9:11 p.m. on Sept. 11, and she weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

Methodist Healthcare, which operates the hospital where she was born, confirmed the extraordinary birth in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The girl’s mother, Cametrione Malone-Brown, said the numbers reminded her of that horrible day 18 years ago.

“We had emotions and we felt it,” the hospital quoted her as saying. “Then 18 years later on that day, 9/11, you find triumph. You find a piece of joy from a day that was so drastic and still hurts.”

Hospital staff were shocked by the coincidence.

“I’ve never seen it in 37 years,” Rachel Laughlin, a parent care coordinator at the hospital, told CNN. “It just makes her a more special little girl than she is.”

The little girl spent her first night in the NICU, but she is expected to be fine.

New dad Justin Brown says he’s looking forward to introducing Christina to her older siblings.

“Very excited and can’t wait to bring the new addition to the house,” he told WREG.