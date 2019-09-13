Driver in critical condition after vehicle slams into pole in Longueuil

Longueuil police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision left a man in his 30s in critical condition early Friday morning.

According to police, the man was driving toward Boucherville around 2:30 a.m. on Marie-Victorin Boulevard near Highway 20 when he reportedly lost control of his car.

Police say the vehicle struck a pole and rolled over, ejecting the driver from the car.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are trying to determine the cause of the crash but say have not ruled out speed or impaired driving.

Investigators are at the scene.

— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley