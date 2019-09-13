Traffic
September 13, 2019 9:26 am

Driver in critical condition after vehicle slams into pole in Longueuil

By Online Producer  Global News

Longueuil police have yet to determine the cause of the single-vehicle crash.

Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.
A A

Longueuil police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision left a man in his 30s in critical condition early Friday morning.

According to police, the man was driving toward Boucherville around 2:30 a.m. on Marie-Victorin Boulevard near Highway 20 when he reportedly lost control of his car.

Police say the vehicle struck a pole and rolled over, ejecting the driver from the car.

READ MORE: Teen dies after being struck by school bus in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts — SQ

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are trying to determine the cause of the crash but say have not ruled out speed or impaired driving.

Investigators are at the scene.

— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boucherville
Boucherville traffic
Highway 20
Longueuil
Longueuil collision
Longueuil crash
Longueuil Police
Longueuil traffic
Marie-Victorin Boulevard
Marie-Victorin Boulevard crash
Montreal south shore
SPAL

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.