Cyclist suffers serious injuries after colliding with pickup truck in Burlington: police

Police in Burlington are investigating a collision between a pickup truck and a cyclist that put the rider in hospital on Thursday afternoon.
Halton Regional Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to a location near Queen Elizabeth Way and Fairview Street. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a male cyclist with serious injuries.
READ MORE: Rash of tire, rim thefts reported at Toronto-area GO stations: Halton police
Collision reconstruction investigators believe the Dodge Ram pickup, which was pulling an enclosed trailer, exited the Queen Elizabeth Way off-ramp and was attempting an eastbound turn onto Fairview Street.
The 35-year-old cyclist from Burlington was reportedly travelling westbound on the sidewalk and collided with the trailer at the intersection.
The driver of the Dodge, a 60-year-old man from the Bancroft area, remained at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.