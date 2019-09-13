Cyclist suffers serious injuries after colliding with pickup truck in Burlington: police

Police in Burlington are investigating a collision between a pickup truck and a cyclist that put the rider in hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to a location near Queen Elizabeth Way and Fairview Street. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a male cyclist with serious injuries.

Collision reconstruction investigators believe the Dodge Ram pickup, which was pulling an enclosed trailer, exited the Queen Elizabeth Way off-ramp and was attempting an eastbound turn onto Fairview Street.

The 35-year-old cyclist from Burlington was reportedly travelling westbound on the sidewalk and collided with the trailer at the intersection.

The driver of the Dodge, a 60-year-old man from the Bancroft area, remained at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.