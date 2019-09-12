‘It’s great news’: Burnaby firefighters locate final two Canadians missing in Bahamas

A team of Burnaby Firefighters has been working diligently in the Bahamas to locate three missing Canadians — and as of Thursday, it’s “mission complete.”

The trio was reported missing after hurricane Dorian tore through the islands as a Category 5 storm.

The first Canadian located on Wednesday was Dale Hill. He was found safe at his home in the Marsh Harbour area of Greater Abaco Island.

Wednesday evening, Jeff Clark, president of Local 323 of the Burnaby Firefighters Association, said Carrie Lowe was found.

“Our crew on the ground found out from one of the Inspectors of the Bahamian Police, who had been working close with our members to locate Carrie Lowe and they were able to find her last night and contacted our members and made them aware of that,” Clark said.

“She’s okay, she’s quite traumatized, but she’s at the clinic where our crews were at and they’ll be meeting with her again,” said Clark.

He added Thursday morning, they located the third Canadian they had been searching for.

“We’re very proud to announce as well that Yves Bechard, the other Canadian, our crew with Captain Ian Hetherington went up to Treasure Cay and they located him this morning in a secondary location, and he’s alive and well,” said Clark.

Burnaby Firefighters made their way to the Bahamas on Saturday, and have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts since.

As of Thursday, all three Canadians are accounted for and Clark said they will need to get their crews home.

“Our biggest concern was there is a big storm coming in, and we’re trying to get them off the Island,” said Clark, adding their crew would be flying out Thursday.

The official death toll for hurricane Dorian is 50, however that number is expected to rise as more than 2,500 people are still missing.