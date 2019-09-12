Crime
September 12, 2019 5:38 pm
Updated: September 12, 2019 5:39 pm

2 women wanted in connection with numerous break-ins: Saskatoon police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police have released photos of Courtney Delf (left) and Janelle Umpherville (right), who are wanted in connection to a number of break-ins.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Saskatoon police are trying to located two women who are wanted in connection with numerous break-ins.

Courtney Delf, 30, and Janelle Umpherville, 29, are wanted on outstanding warrants.

The women are also suspect(s) in other investigations related to property crime, according to a press release sent out on Sept. 12.

Delf also has warrants in Alberta. She is described as being five feet tall and around 130 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown/blonde hair.

Umpherville is wanted on warrants for break and enter, theft and breach of recognizance. She is described as being 146 pounds with brown eyes and long dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

