Embattled Port Moody mayor’s sex assault case returns to court

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov’s sexual assault case is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

Vagramov has been charged with one count of sexual assault over an incident alleged to have taken place in 2015, when he was a city councillor. Vagramov has denied the allegation.

READ MORE: Port Moody mayor facing sexual assault charge returning to work

The mayor stunned many in the community when he returned to work after a five-month leave of absence on Monday.

WATCH: Mayor facing sex assault charge back at work

Vagramov said his decision to return hinged on Crown prosecutors’ move to proceed with his case as a summary — rather than indictable — offence.

READ MORE: Port Moody councillor won’t chair police board, says mayor ‘has no business being at city hall’

However, he has faced criticism since his return, with Port Moody Coun. Meghan Lahti saying he has “no business being at city hall” while the court case is ongoing.

The mayor also faced heat from constituents on Tuesday when he sat at his first council meeting since returning from leave.