2nd incident draws Vancouver police to West End neighbourhood involved in suspicious death

Vancouver police were back in force in a West End neighbourhood on Wednesday night, a day after authorities responded to the area to investigate a suspicious death.

Investigators have been securing the scene near Pendrell and Thurlow streets since Tuesday night, when police say a 29-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Vancouver police investigating suspicious death in West End neighbourhood

The man was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital but died of his injuries, police said.

Police have not commented on any events that took place Wednesday night.

However, witnesses at the scene told Global News they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots at the same intersection where Tuesday night’s violence is believed to have taken place.

“I came out and heard dogs and I heard the VPD telling [someone] to ‘get on the ground, get on the ground,'” said local resident Chris Hiller.

“The next thing I heard was three to five shots fired and a person screaming, and it sounded like fireworks.”

Neighbours said they saw upwards of 25 police in the area and some sort of struggle that ended with one man being handcuffed.

READ MORE: White Rock RCMP seek info on assault that may be linked to Surrey homicide

Police have not confirmed a connection between the incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The man who died Tuesday has not been identified, but police described the death as an “isolated incident” and said they do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police.