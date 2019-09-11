Kingston Secondary School will now open in September 2020

Kingston Secondary School was scheduled to open this fall, but after several delays, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city’s newest high school is now postponed to September 2020, according to Craig Young, Superintendent of Business for the Limestone District School Board.

The delay comes after months of uncertainty for Kingston Collegiate and Vocational Institute students, who will be eventually moved from the nearly 230-year-old school to KSS in Kingston’s north end.

“After construction, unions who work for the subcontractors were negotiating contracts, so it was out of the general contractors’ and our ability to avoid the stoppages,” said Young after Wednesday’s school board trustee meeting.

WATCH: Kingston Secondary School project set back by delays, disruptions: school board



Young continued to say that KSS will be 97 per cent completed in late March or early April 2020 and will require mandatory safety checks, which could lead into May.

Rather than moving from KCVI to KSS with one month remaining on the school year, Young says they chose to start with a new semester next fall.