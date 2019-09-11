Barrie police searching for 2 suspects in alleged fraud incident

Barrie police are looking to identify two female suspects who went to a business in south Barrie for cosmetic treatments and purchased skincare products with a fraudulent credit card number.

Police say that while no credit card was used, the number provided to the business at the time of the reported incident was determined to be fraudulent, police add.

The investigation has been ongoing since mid-June, and since then, detectives have obtained photographs of the two suspects.

According to officers, while there have been a number of attempts to identify the suspects, the personal information they provided prior to receiving treatments was false.

Police say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Mellish of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2634, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.