All-candidates meeting to discuss affordable housing in Northumberland-Peterborough South

The Northumberland Affordable Housing Committee will put housing affordability issues in the spotlight as it hosts an all-candidates debate for Northumberland-Peterborough South later this month.

The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Church on Ballantine Street in Cobourg. The goal is to hear candidates’ views on housing and food security issues.

“Many individuals and families in our communities are struggling with the cost of housing, whether renting or owning,” stated Kristina Nairn co-chair of the NAHC. “Average household incomes in Northumberland County are lower than the Ontario average, and housing costs continue to rise.”

The NHAC says a two-bedroom apartment, on average in Northumberland County, costs more than $1,300 per month.

“Waitlists for subsidized housing are now up to nine years,” she said. “The low availability of rental units and high rental costs are putting pressure on those already faced with few options, forcing some into homelessness and others to leave the community to find better options.”

Candidates in the riding include Liberal incumbent Kim Rudd, Conservative Philip Lawrence, the Green Party’s Jeff Wheeldon and Frank Vaughan of the People’s Party of Canada. The NDP has yet to announce a candidate.

“Our communities need to hear candidates’ views on the strategy and how they will ensure Northumberland has what it needs to offer some relief to the current housing crisis,” Nairn said.

