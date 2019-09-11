CAMI plant hiring part-time staff

The General Motors CAMI plant in Ingersoll is hiring.

Plant chair for Unifor Local 88 Mike Van Boekel says they are looking to fill close to 100 part-time positions.

He says despite being labelled as part-time, most positions will see 40 hour work weeks from Monday to Friday.

“Fairly soon we’ll be hiring full-time as well, so these people have a good chance of getting flipped over to full-time,” said Van Boekel, adding that the positions will come with a starting hourly wage of $20.92.

“We still have about 105 people laid off, so as those people are coming back every month, these people would fall next in line to be hired.”

He says the successful candidates will start right away because the plant needs part-time workers to cover vacation hours.

This comes as the company deals with temporary layoffs. It’s something Van Boekel says hasn’t happened at CAMI in close to a decade.

“It think it’s been nine or 10 years since we’ve had a down week. Our Equinox still continues to sell good, but it’s obviously a bit of a correction, and some other plants are going through some big ones,” he said.

“Right now it looks like we’re going to have two or three weeks off, not in a row, just sporadic, and then the first six months of next year look super strong, so hopefully it’s just a bit of a blip and we keep going.”

Potential candidates can apply online at gmhiringcamiassembly.ca.

Two years ago, GM cut more than 600 jobs at the CAMI plant when it shifted production of the Terrain to Mexico.

The plant currently employs about 2,200 people.