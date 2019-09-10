Edmonton Oilers rookies soundly beaten in Calgary

The Calgary Flames rookies swept their two-game series over the Edmonton Oilers rookies with a 3-1 win Tuesday night in Calgary.

The Flames took control of the game early. Glenn Gawdin scored on a wrist shot from the right wing 36 seconds into the first. About six minutes later, Adam Ruzicka beat Olivier Rodrigue from in tight to make it 2-0.

The Oilers only had four shots on goal in the second period. Steven Iacobellis had a chance from right in front halfway through the frame but was denied by Dustin Wolf. The Flames fired 18 shots at Rodrigue but couldn’t extend their lead.

Evan Bouchard finally put the Oilers on the board 1:45 into the third when his power play point shot eluded Wolf. Dmitriy Zavgorodniy had a glorious chance right in front to restore Calgary’s two goal lead with 8:58 to go, but Rodrigue came up with the stop.

The Oilers pulled Rodrigue late but couldn’t tie it up. Matt Phillips sealed it with an empty netter.

Calgary finished with a 43-19 advantage on the shot clock.

The Flames rookies beat the Oilers rookies 1-0 in overtime Saturday night in Red Deer.