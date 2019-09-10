Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg’s Grant Park neighbourhood
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Miranda Belle, 31, was last seen Aug. 17 in the Grant Park area.
Belle is 5’6″, 100 lbs., with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are worried about Belle’s well-being.
Anyone with information on Belle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
