Crime
September 10, 2019 4:28 pm

Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg’s Grant Park neighbourhood

By Online producer  Global News
Miranda Belle, 31, has been missing since Aug. 17, 2019.

WPS handout
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Miranda Belle, 31, was last seen Aug. 17 in the Grant Park area.

Belle is 5’6″, 100 lbs., with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are worried about Belle’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Belle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

