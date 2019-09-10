Suspect wanted in attempted break and enter at New Brunswick equipment dealer: RCMP

West District RCMP say officers are investigating an attempted break and enter at an equipment dealer in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

On Sunday at approximately 10:50 p.m., police say someone cut the fence at Florenceville Ag Ltd., located at 29 McCain Produce Rd., and entered the property.

Police allege the individual was intending to steal parts from a side-by-side before being scared off. Nothing was stolen, but the fence and side-by-side were damaged, according to police.

The individual was reportedly dressed in dark clothing and may have had something covering their face, police say.

In the past month, police say Florenceville Ag Ltd. has been targeted on three other occasions with the reported thefts of an all-terrain vehicle on Aug. 9, fuel on Aug. 12, and a side-by-side on Aug. 31.

Woodstock RCMP are asking anyone with information about these reported thefts or about the person seen in surveillance photos to contact police at 506-325-3000.