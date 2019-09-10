Cobourg to host stop on Hometown Hockey tour in January 2020

Cobourg will be in the national hockey spotlight as one of the locations featured during the annual Rogers Hometown Hockey tour.

The sixth season will include 25 stops in communities across Canada and will visit Cobourg on Jan. 4-5.

READ MORE: NHL informs players’ union it won’t terminate labour deal

The event features a weekend of live entertainment, NHL alumni, hockey-themed activities and a live outdoor viewing party of an NHL broadcast of the Jan. 5 game between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Cobourg has been selected to be one of 25 Canadian stops on the 2019 Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour! The festival, hosted by @Sportsnet's @RonMacLeanHTH and @TaraSlone, includes a live outdoor viewing party of an NHL broadcast: https://t.co/MDpgINIzEj pic.twitter.com/8WSGIUKpoG — Town of Cobourg (@TownofCobourg) September 10, 2019

Hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone are scheduled to be on site throughout the weekend, according to a town release.

“It will be a true privilege to host a national event like this in Cobourg where we can expect thousands of hockey fans to visit our town,” said Cobourg Mayor John Henderson.

“Embedded into the fabric of our community is the strong support for hockey and our local teams, and we look forward to welcoming Rogers Hometown Hockey to Cobourg.”

The town says further details are coming on the exact location for the festival.

WATCH: NHLer Justin Willams returns home to Cobourg to host annual kids’ hockey camp