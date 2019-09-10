Sports
September 10, 2019 9:48 am

Cobourg to host stop on Hometown Hockey tour in January 2020

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

The Minnesota Wild's Ryan Donato, left, is checked by the Calgary Flames' Garnet Hathaway during first-period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, March 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Cobourg will be in the national hockey spotlight as one of the locations featured during the annual Rogers Hometown Hockey tour.

The sixth season will include 25 stops in communities across Canada and will visit Cobourg on Jan. 4-5.

The event features a weekend of live entertainment, NHL alumni, hockey-themed activities and a live outdoor viewing party of an NHL broadcast of the Jan. 5 game between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild.

Hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone are scheduled to be on site throughout the weekend, according to a town release.

“It will be a true privilege to host a national event like this in Cobourg where we can expect thousands of hockey fans to visit our town,” said Cobourg Mayor John Henderson.

“Embedded into the fabric of our community is the strong support for hockey and our local teams, and we look forward to welcoming Rogers Hometown Hockey to Cobourg.”

The town says further details are coming on the exact location for the festival.

