Cardston gun store owner pleads guilty to improperly selling weapons

Guilty pleas were entered in court after a pair of southern Alberta business owners were charged with weapons trafficking offences.

A Lethbridge courtroom was packed Monday with supporters for Dean and Todd Sommerfeldt. A trial for the two was set to begin, but instead, guilty pleas were entered by one of the men.

The father and son were charged in the spring of 2017, accused of selling guns and ammunition illegally.

READ MORE: Southern Alberta gun store accused of selling guns, ammunition illegally

Police conducted an undercover operation at K & D Implements in Cardston, owned by the accused, where hundreds of guns and ammunition were seized.

Dean Sommerfeldt pleaded guilty to three counts of transferring weapons or ammunition without authority and one count of improperly displaying firearms.

Originally, the pair were charged with a number of weapons-related offences, including the possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking.

In an agreed statement of facts, court heard that on more than one occasion, firearms and ammunition were sold to customers and undercover officers who did not possess a Possession and Acquisition Licence, known as PAL.

A PAL is required by law for anyone purchasing firearms or ammunition.

Court also heard guns and ammunition were not properly stored, with some display cases and racks were not secure.

The Crown told the court it’s expected Dean’s remaining charges and all of Todd’s charges will be withdrawn once sentencing is complete.

Todd has been given a four-year weapons prohibition. The Crown told the court it was undesirable in the interest of public safety for Todd to own any firearms.

A pre-sentence report will be prepared for Dean ahead of sentencing. The defence told the court the report will include 213 character references and will also reference Dean’s community involvement.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 9.