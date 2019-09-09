Capital Pointe hole fill-in to restrict traffic Tuesday night and over weekend

A whole lot of work has gone into filling the five-storey deep Capital Pointe hole since remediation work began in June. Now, water and drainage work is expected to restrict traffic in the area through two stages.

First, starting around 9 p.m. Tuesday night workers will be inspecting water valves, line and clearing debris from 1971 Albert Street’s drainage system.

This work is expected to take about three hours. During that time, Albert Street will be restricted to one lane in both directions between 12th and 13th Avenues. The city is encouraging motorists to consider alternate routes.

The second, longer phase of the water is scheduled to begin Saturday. Crews will be replacing a fire hydrant at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Avenue.

While they work, Albert Street will be restricted to one lane for northbound traffic.

The hydrant work is expected to be complete by the end of day Sunday, weather permitting.