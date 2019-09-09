Making the playoffs is the goal this season for the Picton Pirates

The Picton Pirates are ready to set sail for the start of the provincial Junior C hockey season.

The Prince Edward County Buccaneers open their season on Sunday at the Lou Jeffries Arena in Gananoque against the Islanders.

“Were very young, but were very eager to see what we can do,” said Pirates captain Will Harrison.

The 21-year-old Picton native is entering his fifth and final season of Junior C hockey.

The talented forward says it’s an honour to lead his team, both on and off the ice.

“I’m a quiet guy, but I like to lead by example,” continued Harrison.

“I work hard every shift and do whatever it takes to win. I’m not afraid to speak up when I have to. We have a lot of young guys on the team so it’s my job to make sure they do things right from the very start.

“We’re all proud to be a part of this organization and that’s a message I’ll be sending loud and clear.”

The Pirates finished in second place last year in the Tod Division. They beat the Amherstview Jets 4-1 in the division semi-final before losing to Napanee 4-0 in the division final.

Harrison admits they will be hard-pressed to duplicate that feat.

“We graduated a number of players to Junior A and lost a few to university,” added Harrison.

“Coach Ty Green and general manager Chris Masterson did a great job in recruiting some new blood. Hopefully, it’s enough to get us into the playoffs. We know it won’t be easy but we’re willing to work hard to make it happen.”

The Pirates home opener at the Prince Edward County Arena will be Thursday, Sept. 19 against the Napanee Raiders, the defending Ontario Junior C Schmaltz Cup champions.