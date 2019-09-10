How to vote in the Manitoba provincial election – and how to make up your mind

Ready or not, it’s time to pick Manitoba’s next government.

Just over a month after Premier Brian Pallister dissolved the legislature, triggering an election more than a year ahead of schedule, Manitobans head to the polls Tuesday.

And as the 29-day campaign winds to an end, Probe Research polling shows around 12 per cent of us still don’t know who we’re going to vote for.

Of those 12 per cent, only about half are likely to vote on election day, said Probe Research’s Curtis Brown.

“But of those, there will be some who are going to be genuinely on the fence,” he said.

A poll by Probe Research published last week suggested 44 per cent of Manitoban voters ranked health care as their top concern.

“That’s going to be a pretty strong consideration for some people,” Brown said.

Affordability and taxes are another big issue, he added.

But another factor that will play a big part, said Brown, is leadership.

“We’re in a very interesting situation where the Conservatives do a have a very healthy lead in every poll leading up to the election, but yet, Brian Pallister [as leader] has some very high negatives.”

Or, if you’re more concerned about the top three issues of health care, crime and taxes, we have a cheat sheet of the party promises on those three things:

How to vote

Voting stations open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 and close at 8 p.m. the same day. There are voting stations close to your home — you can find out where they are here.

If you have photo ID, such as a driver’s licence, enhanced Manitoba identification card, passport or treaty card, please bring one of those with you.

If you do not have photo ID, you will need to bring two official documents that include your name. That can mean a Manitoba Health Card, social insurance card, utility bill or credit card. There are also other options — find those options here.

Want to know who the candidates are in your riding? Elections Manitoba has a list.