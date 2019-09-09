Edmonton Ski Club to reopen for 2019/20 season

The Edmonton Ski Club will reopen for the 2019/20 season after a year-long hiatus.

The 108-year-old ski hill in the city’s river valley was closed for the 2018/19 ski and snowboard season, after operating on limited hours the previous season.

In a post on its website in late August, the ski club said it will be open this season, thanks to support from the City of Edmonton, provincial government, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival and volunteers.

The ski hill has purchased a brand new carpet lift for the bunny hill, as well as done a number of repairs and upgrades at the facility.

Edmonton Ski Club has been working hard over the past few months to get ready for this year's ski season! We have several new board members who have been working on a few projects that will make for an awesome ski season at ESC this year. — Edmonton Ski Club (@EdmontonSkiClub) September 2, 2019

Last season’s closure came after years of financial troubles for the club. In March 2018, the ski club received $1.1 million from the City of Edmonton and government of Alberta to get back on track.

In the spring, the City of Edmonton said its funding was carried over for the club to use this year.

The Edmonton Ski Club was founded in 1911. In 1934, it was incorporated as a not-for-profit and is currently governed by volunteer board.

About 750 to 1,000 people use the ski hill every week, according to the Edmonton Ski Club.

An official opening date for the ski hill has not yet been set.