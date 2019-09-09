OPP looking for 2 men allegedly involved in attempted sexual assault attack in Prescott

OPP are looking for two men who allegedly jumped a lone woman in Prescott in an attempt to sexually assault her.

According to Grenville OPP, a 27-year-old woman was walking on Hyde Street in Prescott at around 2 a.m. on Sunday when she was suddenly attacked by two men unknown to her.

READ MORE: OPP seek projectile-throwing suspects who smashed car windows near Prescott

Police say another man who lived nearby stopped the attack before the suspects were able to sexually assault the woman. OPP say the woman was not injured during the altercation.

The men then fled westbound on Hyde Street, according to police.

Now, OPP are asking the public to help find the two suspects, both described as white men standing about five feet 10 inches tall. One was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing a black-and-white hoodie with black jeans, police said.

READ MORE: VPD investigating after woman allegedly followed, sexually assaulted in her home

Const. Ann Collins says OPP are continuing to investigate the incident, which she called both “disturbing” and very unusual for the small town of Prescott.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the reported incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or to submit a tip anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. To submit a tip online, visit www.tipsubmit.com.