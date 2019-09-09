West End fire sends thick smoke through air

Residents of Winnipeg’s West End woke up to smoke from a house fire on Monday morning.

The fire, which reportedly began in an Agnes Street garage around 8:20 a.m., resulted in thick, black smoke that could be seen throughout the area.

Here are some shots from our roof cam. pic.twitter.com/YAFn4dJBnR — Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) September 9, 2019

