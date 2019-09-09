West End fire sends thick smoke through air
A A
Residents of Winnipeg’s West End woke up to smoke from a house fire on Monday morning.
The fire, which reportedly began in an Agnes Street garage around 8:20 a.m., resulted in thick, black smoke that could be seen throughout the area.
Watch for more information as it becomes available.
Here are some shots from our roof cam. pic.twitter.com/YAFn4dJBnR
— Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) September 9, 2019
WATCH: Pritchard Avenue vacant house fire
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.