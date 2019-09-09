Crime
September 9, 2019 10:03 am

West End fire sends thick smoke through air

By Online Journalist  Global News

A large plume of smoke in the West End.

Elisha Dacey / Global News
A A

Residents of Winnipeg’s West End woke up to smoke from a house fire on Monday morning.

The fire, which reportedly began in an Agnes Street garage around 8:20 a.m., resulted in thick, black smoke that could be seen throughout the area.

Watch for more information as it becomes available.

WATCH: Pritchard Avenue vacant house fire

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Smoke
west end fire
Winnipeg fire
winnipeg smoke

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.