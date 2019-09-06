Crime
September 6, 2019 4:32 pm

Winnipeg apartment building resident charged with its arson

By Online Journalist  Global News

Arson charges have been laid after a fire at a Fountain Avenue apartment Thursday.

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a fire at a three-storey apartment building on Fountain Avenue.

The Thursday afternoon fire forced 35 people from the building and saw one man taken to hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation.

Colt Alexander Guiboche, 34, has been charged with possession of incendiary material, arson with disregard for human life, and arson causing damage to property.

Police said Guiboche is a resident of the building.

He was detained in custody.

