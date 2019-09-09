Former first lady Michelle Obama to speak in Winnipeg

True North Sports and Entertainment has announced that former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be making a stop in Winnipeg in September.

The event, A conversation with former first lady Michelle Obama, will be hosted at the Bell MTS Place on Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.

There are no immediate details on the topics Obama will cover. Her memoir, Becoming, was released in late 2018 and sold more copies than any other book published in the U.S. that year.

“The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to host former first lady Michelle Obama here in Winnipeg. Her message of inclusivity, purpose and passion couldn’t come at a better time and will resonate throughout all corners of our community,” said Loren Remillard, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle is known for being an inspiration and role model to women. She led four key initiatives as first lady of the U.S., tackling childhood obesity, supporting veterans and their families, helping young people seek higher education and assisting young girls around the world in going to school.

Her husband, former U.S. president Barack Obama, visited Winnipeg for a similar event in March.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m.