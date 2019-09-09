Western University reports 2 women inappropriately touched on campus

Officials with Western University are urging students to be cautious after two women reported being inappropriately touched on the campus’ University College Hill (UC Hill).

A release from the university says two women were reportedly touched inappropriately outside the fenced-in concert venue on UC Hill late Friday night.

The venue was set up for last week’s Orientation Week, which made for a busy campus on the first days back from summer vacation.

The incident was first reported to campus police, and Western University says its investigation has since been turned over to London police.

The university adds that campus police have increased patrols in response to the reported incident.

Students are also being asked to walk in groups when travelling to and from campus.

The university is reminding students of its support systems in place, encouraging them to visit Western’s health and wellness website if help is needed.