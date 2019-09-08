Celebrated downtown Edmonton restaurant closes its doors after 23 years

Hardware Grill in downtown Edmonton has closed its doors for good, the restaurant tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you that Hardware Grill is permanently closed for business,” read a tweet addressed to “customers and friends,” which was attributed to restaurant owners Larry and Melinda Stewart. “Our employees were hardworking, dedicated and we are grateful for their service.”

Dear Customers & Friends,

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you that Hardware Grill is permanently closed for business. Our employees were hardworking, dedicated & we are grateful for their service. Larry and Melinda Stewart pic.twitter.com/THlJ2oevQn — Hardware Grill (@HardwareGrill) September 7, 2019

Related New restaurant to take up former Blue Plate Diner space in downtown Edmonton

The eatery has been a fixture on Jasper Avenue since 1996.

Hardware Grill garnered many accolades over the years, including appearances on lists ranking the best restaurants in Canada.

READ MORE: Canada’s 100 best restaurants of 2016, according to OpenTable reviewers

Global News has attempted to contact the owners of Hardware Grill to ask why it closed.

Watch below: (From 2012) Fletcher Kent looks at the changing business landscape in an Edmonton area known as The Quarters. One of the businesses in the area is Hardware Grill.

The Stewarts have previously owned Tavern 1903, which closed in 2014.

READ MORE: Edmonton restaurant closes its doors amid ‘disagreement’