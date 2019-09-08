Traffic
September 8, 2019 8:42 am

Eastbound Hwy. 1 west of Calgary closed after semi rollover

By Digital Journalist  Global News

A semi rollover has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Highway 68.

File / Global News
A A

Cochrane RCMP are on scene after a semi rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway early Sunday morning.

The rollover happened on Highway 1 just east of Highway 68 near Morley, and is blocking both eastbound lanes.

All traffic heading to Calgary is being detoured at the Morley Road exit to eastbound Highway 1A.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no word on any injuries.

READ MORE: Multiple people hospitalized in 2 Calgary crashes Friday

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta highways
Alberta roads
Semi Crash Alberta
Semi Rollover TransCanada Highway
transcanada highway closed
TransCanada Highway Crash
TransCanada Highway semi crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.