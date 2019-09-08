Eastbound Hwy. 1 west of Calgary closed after semi rollover

Cochrane RCMP are on scene after a semi rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway early Sunday morning.

The rollover happened on Highway 1 just east of Highway 68 near Morley, and is blocking both eastbound lanes.

All traffic heading to Calgary is being detoured at the Morley Road exit to eastbound Highway 1A.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no word on any injuries.

