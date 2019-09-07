Manitoba political parties not slowing down ahead of provincial election

As the race to September 10th reaches its final days, Manitoba’s political parties are showing no signs of slowing down.

On Saturday, all of the major parties were out.

The Progressive Conservatives focused on the environment, announcing $30 million in funding to build 120 km of walking routes and paths, most of which will be in Winnipeg.

The party also wants to provide $10 million to grow the province’s Enviroteams, which supports non-profits providing young people with summer jobs. The group would support the cleaning of the trails, green spaces, rivers and riverbanks, parks and campgrounds.

“Manitobans know how important it is to be good stewards of the environment and keep our communities clean,” said PC candidate for Riel Rochelle Squires.

The party also plans to expand recycling options, including banning recyclables from landfills.

“We will make it possible for Manitobans to recycle more waste, in more locations, and be at the forefront of the global recycling movement.”

The Liberals spoke about their goal of developing a 10-year education plan to review curriculums, create new literacy programs, renovate and update schools and hire new educational assistants.

“Good public education is not a cost to be cut, it’s essential to the modern economy,” leader Dougald Lamont said.

“The way to compete and win in today’s global economy isn’t the race to the bottom on costs, it’s by having the best public schools, the best public health system and the best public infrastructure.”

The Greens detailed their plans for moving to a zero-waste Manitoba by including cost-sharing municipal compost programs, banning single-use plastics and increasing producer responsibilty for waste diversion.

“What is urgently needed is a bold vision supported by practical measures that moves Manitoba to a zero-waste situation as quickly as possible,” said Green leader James Beddome.

“We want to introduce measures to stem the production of garbage through incentives and disincentives, including bans and enhanced producer responsibility.”

The NDP didn’t announce new policies, but that didn’t stop leader Wab Kinew from rallying his base in northwest Winnipeg, focusing his agenda on health care.

“Its really about continuing to talk to Manitobans about health care, talking about our plan to fix health care and undo the damage Mr. Pallister has caused,” Kinew said.

Manitobans head to the ballot box on September 10.