History enthusiasts can visit Western Development Museum online

Earlier this week, the Western Development Museum (WDM) launched an online collection of Saskatchewan artifacts and over 9,000 of its library materials.

The task was undertaken by staff who wanted to take the WDM experience and make it accessible from home desktops and mobile phones.

WDM collections manager Julie Jackson said visitors will now be able to access their collections, located in five locations in the province, at any time and place as long as they have an internet connection.

“Of course it’s hard to make it to all of the WDM locations in North Battleford, Yorkton, Moose Jaw and Saskatoon. So, if you can’t physically go to those locations, you can see what they have,” Jackson said on Friday.

“We hold these collections for the people of Saskatchewan. This is Saskatchewan’s history, so we want everyone to see what we have.”

Officials said the materials touch on all aspects of life in the province and boast one of the largest farm machinery collections in Canada.

The WDM also said it hopes to expand the new online database to include exhibit tours.

