‘I shed a few tears’: Rasheed Bailey to get first career start for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

First it was their starting quarterback, then it was their number one running back, and now the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are missing one of their top receivers.

The Bombers will be without an injured Lucky Whitehead for the Banjo Bowl rematch with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. Whitehead was placed on the one-game injured list after getting hurt in the Labour Day Classic. He has 394 yards receiving and two touchdowns in 11 games this season.

Receiver Nic Demski could also be out of the lineup. He’s on their active roster but will be a game-time decision.

With Whitehead out for their week 13 match-up, Rasheed Bailey will make his first-ever professional start. The 26-year-old has bounced around since turning pro in 2015. He’s been with seven different teams over the past five seasons, including five NFL clubs, and two different CFL teams.

He’s waited for this moment for what seems like forever, and he’s not about to let the opportunity slip through his fingertips.

“I shed a few tears because that’s how much this game means to me,” Bailey said. “I’m a little emotional. I’ve waited so long for this. It’s been what four years now. This is my fifth year being a pro. To get my first start — it literally means everything to me.”

“I’ve been through every emotion. It’s a famous Nipsey Hussle quote. I’ve been through everything. To be standing here in this position — I’m nothing but ready. Like there’s no doubt.”

Bailey left Delaware Valley University as the school’s all-time leading receiver in 2015 but was not selected in the NFL Draft. He spent time on the practice rosters of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and the BC Lions before getting his crack with the Bombers this year.

“It seems like every single day when we’re doing scout plays, he goes up and makes a big play,” quarterback Chris Streveler said. “He’s running everything at full speed and he just plays extremely hard, and plays with a lot of passion.”

“They don’t know about this guy,” Bailey said. “But tomorrow we all going to find out what 88 is about.”

That’s one of four changes to the Bombers’ 46-man roster. Defensive back Deondre Wright replaces Mike Jones who was moved to the practice roster. Larry Rose will back up Johnny Augustine at running back. Long snapper Chad Rempel was moved to the six-game injured list after banging his head off the turf in the Labour Day game. Newcomer Maxime Latour gets on the active roster in his place. Both Whitehead and defensive back Mercy Maston were placed on the one-game injured list.

The Bombers also added linebacker Brandon Calver out of Wilfred Laurier to their practice roster.

The 16th annual Banjo Bowl is already sold out. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 3 p.m.

