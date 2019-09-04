Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign one running back and release another

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made several moves on Wednesday as they returned to the practice field for the first time since Sunday’s loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the annual Labour Day classic.

The Bombers signed one running back and released another. The club added talented ball carrier Larry Rose, and released running back John Santiago.

Santiago was injured in practice last week.

“Unfortunately he gets nicked up in practice and we need the spot to get another guy on,” head coach Mike O’Shea said.

“It’s very unfortunate. We like John Santiago and we’ll see what happens in the future, but unfortunately in those situations, you need the spot.”

Rose attended training camp with the Bombers in the spring. He’s also spent time with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bombers also announced they’ve signed long snapper Maxime Latour to the practice roster. Their usual long snapper, Chad Rempel, had to leave Sunday’s game in the second quarter with an injury. Linebacker Thomas Miles took over the long snapper’s job after Rempel left the game, and he’ll be tasked with that assignment again this week if the veteran Rempel is unable to play.

“He’s been working with us for as long as he’s been here,” O’Shea said. “And he’s good. He showed it in the game. He stepped in there, and fired them back there, and was excellent I thought.”

Both receivers Lucky Whitehead and Nic Demski sat out of practice on Wednesday, but neither player has been ruled out yet for the Banjo Bowl rematch.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm on Saturday at IG Field.

