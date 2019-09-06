Police searching for information following alleged assault in Port Carling

Officers are searching for information regarding a reported assault that took place in Port Carling on Monday afternoon, Bracebridge OPP say.

Police say they responded to the alleged incident just before noon near Bruce Wilson Drive.

The victim reported that an unknown suspect came out of a bushy area, approached him at his car and physically assaulted him before running toward Medora Street, police say.

The suspect is described to be between five-foot-10 and six feet tall, wearing a green balaclava, blue jeans, a T-shirt and light-coloured boots, OPP add.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

