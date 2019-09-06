Missing kids last seen in Winnipeg’s Southdale neighbourhood: police

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two missing kids who were last seen Thursday afternoon.

Lily Baptiste, 10, and Kashis Ducharme, 11, were last seen in the Southdale neighbourhood.

Lily is 5’0″ tall, 100 lbs, with blue/black medium-length straight hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black faux leather jacket, a black and white sweater, distressed jeans and grey boots.

Kashis is described as 5’0″ with a thin build, black medium-length hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing brown Jordan runners, black shorts, and a black T-shirt.

Police are concerned about the well-being of the two children.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

