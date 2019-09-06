Accused Fredericton shooter back in court for pre-trial appearance

The man accused of killing two Fredericton police officers and two civilians a little over a year ago was back in court Friday.

It was another in a series of pre-trial appearances for Matthew Raymond before Mr. Justice Fred Ferguson.

Most of what was discussed is subject to a publication ban.

A court that ordered a psychiatric assessment on Raymond was held this morning with results expected on Monday. The case will be back before the court on Sept. 19 where lawyers and the judge will discuss how to apply, if at all, new provisions in the jury selection process.

Raymond is charged in the August 2018 slayings of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbi Lee Wright.

The accused has elected trial by judge and jury.