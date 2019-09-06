Officer on bike struck by truck in downtown Saskatoon
A police officer on a bike was struck by a pickup truck in downtown Saskatoon on Friday.
It happened while the member of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) bike unit was on patrol in the 100-block of 22nd Street East at roughly 8:10 a.m. CT.
The 38-year-old officer was riding eastbound in the curbside lane when the driver attempted to pass and struck her with the truck mirror, police said.
She sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to the hospital, according to an SPS press release.
The 25-year-old woman who was driving the truck is facing a charge of driving without due care and attention.
