Officer on bike struck by truck in downtown Saskatoon

A police officer on a bike was struck by a pickup truck in downtown Saskatoon on Friday.

It happened while the member of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) bike unit was on patrol in the 100-block of 22nd Street East at roughly 8:10 a.m. CT.

The 38-year-old officer was riding eastbound in the curbside lane when the driver attempted to pass and struck her with the truck mirror, police said.

She sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to the hospital, according to an SPS press release.

The 25-year-old woman who was driving the truck is facing a charge of driving without due care and attention.

