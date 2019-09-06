Three charged after firearms stolen in Orillia break-in: OPP

Three people are facing numerous charges after several firearms were stolen during a break-in at an Orillia residence on Monday, OPP say.

On Monday, officers say they responded to a call at a home on Davey Drive regarding “mischief” that was in progress.

While police were dealing with the suspect, a second suspect broke into the house and stole firearms, officers add.

Karley Cooper, 24, from Orillia, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, breaking and entering, mischief under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and theft under $5,000, police say.

The suspect was held in custody and released, OPP say, but is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Oct. 1.

Jamie Lapointe, 29, from Orillia, was charged with breaking and entering, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, knowledge of the unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, breaking, entering and stealing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, officers say.

The suspect was released on a recognizance of bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Oct. 1, police say.

In addition, police say, Cassandra Cote, age 29 of Rama First Nation, was charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

She was released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Oct. 22.

Police say anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

