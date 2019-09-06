Innisfil paints crosswalks to beautify area, promote road safety

Innisfil has painted its crosswalks with rainbow jigsaw puzzle pieces to help residents better identify them and to beautify the area.

“These beautiful, painted crosswalks are meant to grab everyone’s attention and get people thinking and talking about the best way to create walkable, connected communities,” Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said in a statement.

The crosswalks, which are meant to promote safety on the roads, are located near school zones in four different areas in the town: 20th Sideroad and Killarney Beach Road, 25th Sideroad and Joseph Street, King Street and East John Street, and Victoria Street and North Gate.

The town is also gathering comments from residents during the initiative to help with making future decisions about its transportation network.

“If you have a story, an idea or if you just want to learn more, we strongly encourage everyone to visit our special webpage and share your feedback today,” Dollin said in the statement.

The data will be presented to Innisfil’s school zone traffic safety advisory committee, a group of council members and community volunteers who are working to provide traffic safety recommendations in school zones and other areas.

