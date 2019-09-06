Crime
September 6, 2019 11:44 am

Portage la Prairie RCMP looking for teen assault suspect

By Online Journalist  Global News
Wyatt Martin-French

Wyatt Martin-French

RCMP Manitoba
A A

Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for a teen suspected in multiple assaults.

Wyatt Martin-French, 17, is wanted in two separate incidents on Sept. 1, involving attacks with bear mace on Spruce Bay and 6th Street NE in Portage.

RCMP made a special application to a youth justice judge to identify the suspect, as they have reason to believe he may be a danger to others. An underage offender typically wouldn’t be identified by police under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

READ MORE: Bizarre ‘bear spray fight’ leads to air gun shooting on Magnus Avenue

Police said Martin-French is considered dangerous and shouldn’t be approached by the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

WATCH: Submitted video shows heavily armed RCMP officers searching for armed suspect in Portage la Prairie

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Bear Mace
Portage la Prairie RCMP
RCMP Manitoba
Teen Suspect

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.