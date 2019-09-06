Portage la Prairie RCMP looking for teen assault suspect

Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for a teen suspected in multiple assaults.

Wyatt Martin-French, 17, is wanted in two separate incidents on Sept. 1, involving attacks with bear mace on Spruce Bay and 6th Street NE in Portage.

RCMP made a special application to a youth justice judge to identify the suspect, as they have reason to believe he may be a danger to others. An underage offender typically wouldn’t be identified by police under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said Martin-French is considered dangerous and shouldn’t be approached by the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Wyatt Martin-French, 17, is WANTED on multiple counts of assault with a weapon after numerous incidents in Portage la Prairie on Sept 1. He is considered dangerous & should not be approached. Have info? Call Portage la Prairie #rcmpmb 204-857-4445. pic.twitter.com/gMvOfmLONr — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 6, 2019

