Man, 42, wanted for 13 commercial break-ins across 3 Ottawa areas, police say

Ottawa police are asking the public to help them track down a 42-year-old man they allege is behind 13 commercial break-ins across three Ottawa neighbourhoods in August.

In a news release on Friday, police said six arrest warrants have been issued for the arrest of Justin Nicholas Jenkins in connection to those break-and-enters, which targeted businesses in Centretown, Sandy Hill and Westboro, according to police.

Suspect Wanted for 13 Commercial Break and Enters https://t.co/YgiLVfMrLm #ottnews Suspect recherché relativement à treize introductions par effraction dans des commerces https://t.co/9qqhzA8rzJ #ottnouvelles pic.twitter.com/NZ3nvg7XhK — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 6, 2019

Jenkins has no fixed address, police said, but investigators believe he may be staying in the Centretown area. He’s known to commute by bike, police added.

Police describe Jenkins as five-feet-10-inches with a thin build, brown hair and a moustache.

Police urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or through the organization’s website.

