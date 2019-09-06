Crime
September 6, 2019 11:38 am
Updated: September 6, 2019 11:54 am

Man, 42, wanted for 13 commercial break-ins across 3 Ottawa areas, police say

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The Ottawa police station at 474 Elgin St.

Screenshot / Google Maps
A A

Ottawa police are asking the public to help them track down a 42-year-old man they allege is behind 13 commercial break-ins across three Ottawa neighbourhoods in August.

In a news release on Friday, police said six arrest warrants have been issued for the arrest of Justin Nicholas Jenkins in connection to those break-and-enters, which targeted businesses in Centretown, Sandy Hill and Westboro, according to police.

Jenkins has no fixed address, police said, but investigators believe he may be staying in the Centretown area. He’s known to commute by bike, police added.

Police describe Jenkins as five-feet-10-inches with a thin build, brown hair and a moustache.

READ MORE: Driver charged after vehicle crashes into restaurant window in Ottawa’s south end: police

Police urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or through the organization’s website.

WATCH (Aug. 26, 2019): New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Centretown break-ins
Ottawa break and enters
Ottawa break ins
Ottawa news
Ottawa Police
Ottawa police arrest warrant
Ottawa police seek suspect
Ottawa Police Service
Sandy Hill break-ins
Westboro break-ins

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.