London-St. Thomas jobless rate rises to 6.3% in August

The summer hasn’t been kind to London’s unemployment rate.

The jobless rate jumped for the second straight month, rising to 6.3 per cent in August, after climbing to 5.8 per cent in July.

It stood at 4.9 per cent back in June.

The employment rate rose due to a large increase in the labour force in London and St. Thomas. While London did add 4,100 jobs last month, that was surpassed by the 5,700 people who entered the work force.

The job gain in August makes up for the 2,400 jobs lost in July but is still below jobs numbers from April.

London’s participation rate rose a full point, climbing from 57.2 per cent last month to 58.3 per cent in August. It has hovered around 57 per cent for most of the summer and continues to be the lowest in the country.

Nationally the unemployment rate held steady while the economy added 81,100 jobs.

Stats Canada reports the unemployment rate held steady at 5.7 per cent.

Most of the job gains were in Ontario and Quebec. Employment rose by 58,000 in August in Ontario, all in part-time work.

Gains were led by wholesale and retail trade.