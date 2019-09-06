Crime
Hamilton police search for man suspected in Stoney Creek break and enter

Hamilton police say they're searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home in Stoney Creek before he was scared off by the tenants.

Hamilton police asking the public for help in identifying a man suspected in a daytime break and enter into a Stoney Creek home.

On May 24, shortly after 2:00 p.m., police say an unknown male entered a residence at Lido Drive. They say the man forced open a door and started to walk through the house before he was startled by a tenant.

The suspect was reportedly able to escape in an “older-looking dark blue pickup truck with tools inside the truck bed.”

Police say nothing was stolen and injuries were reported.

They are looking for a six-foot-tall man in his 50s.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Const. Greg Mills at (905) 546-2957.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

